Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.03B, closed the last trade at $16.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -3.23% during that session. The VSAT stock price is -192.28% off its 52-week high price of $47.35 and 7.28% above the 52-week low of $15.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

Sporting -3.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VSAT stock price touched $16.20 or saw a rise of 16.15%. Year-to-date, Viasat, Inc. shares have moved -42.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have changed -21.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.33.