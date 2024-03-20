UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Is A Buy According To Analysts

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 2.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $599.15M, closed the recent trade at $4.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -10.40% during that session. The TIGR stock price is -44.64% off its 52-week high price of $5.80 and 42.39% above the 52-week low of $2.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 898.93K shares.
UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information
Sporting -10.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TIGR stock price touched $4.01 or saw a rise of 14.68%. Year-to-date, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR shares have moved -9.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) have changed 2.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.86.
UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -19.58% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.20%. 1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $207 million for the current quarter. If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.89% over the past 5 years.
TIGR Dividends
UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 31.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.87% with a share float percentage of 14.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Man Group PLC with over 2.74 million shares worth more than $11.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Man Group PLC held 1.70% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.15 million and represent 1.26% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 1.03 million shares of worth $4.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.43 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.