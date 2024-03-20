UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Is A Buy According To Analysts

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 2.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $599.15M, closed the recent trade at $4.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -10.40% during that session. The TIGR stock price is -44.64% off its 52-week high price of $5.80 and 42.39% above the 52-week low of $2.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 898.93K shares.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Sporting -10.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TIGR stock price touched $4.01 or saw a rise of 14.68%. Year-to-date, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR shares have moved -9.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) have changed 2.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.86.