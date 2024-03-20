TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TRUG) Shares Gain $0.81 After Investor Confidence Raised

TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TRUG) has a beta value of -0.45 and has seen 41.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.54M, closed the recent trade at $1.96 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 70.42% during that session. The TRUG stock price is -915.82% off its 52-week high price of $19.91 and 43.37% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 71470.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 214.64K shares.

TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TRUG) trade information

Sporting 70.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TRUG stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 13.66%. Year-to-date, TruGolf Holdings Inc shares have moved -83.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TRUG) have changed 22.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 52090.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.