TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TRUG) Shares Gain $0.81 After Investor Confidence Raised

TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TRUG) has a beta value of -0.45 and has seen 41.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.54M, closed the recent trade at $1.96 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 70.42% during that session. The TRUG stock price is -915.82% off its 52-week high price of $19.91 and 43.37% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 71470.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 214.64K shares.
TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TRUG) trade information
Sporting 70.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TRUG stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 13.66%. Year-to-date, TruGolf Holdings Inc shares have moved -83.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TRUG) have changed 22.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 52090.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.
TRUG Dividends
TruGolf Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TRUG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 64.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.64% with a share float percentage of 13.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TruGolf Holdings Inc having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 100000.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. held 0.87% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 85753.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 17971.0 shares of worth $31808.0 while later fund manager owns 1764.0 shares of worth $3122.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.