Treasure Global Inc (TGL) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) has a beta value of -0.82 and has seen 27.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $466.19M, closed the recent trade at $6.73 per share which meant it gained $2.35 on the day or 53.72% during that session. The TGL stock price is -2396.29% off its 52-week high price of $168.00 and 53.79% above the 52-week low of $3.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 158.72K shares.
Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information
Sporting 53.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TGL stock price touched $6.73 or saw a rise of 22.55%. Year-to-date, Treasure Global Inc shares have moved 7.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 64.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) have changed 27.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 6140.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.
Treasure Global Inc (TGL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Treasure Global Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.29%, compared to 15.30% for the industry.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.34 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
TGL Dividends
Treasure Global Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 35.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.38% with a share float percentage of 11.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Treasure Global Inc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 68260.0 shares worth more than $0.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.09% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3931.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26003.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.00% shares in the company for having 175.0 shares of worth $1157.0 while later fund manager owns 3866.0 shares of worth $25573.0 as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.