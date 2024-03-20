Treasure Global Inc (TGL) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) has a beta value of -0.82 and has seen 27.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $466.19M, closed the recent trade at $6.73 per share which meant it gained $2.35 on the day or 53.72% during that session. The TGL stock price is -2396.29% off its 52-week high price of $168.00 and 53.79% above the 52-week low of $3.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 158.72K shares.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Sporting 53.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TGL stock price touched $6.73 or saw a rise of 22.55%. Year-to-date, Treasure Global Inc shares have moved 7.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 64.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) have changed 27.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 6140.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.