Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 6.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.62B, closed the last trade at $23.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -1.11% during that session. The TOST stock price is -16.13% off its 52-week high price of $27.00 and 40.77% above the 52-week low of $13.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.18 million shares.

Sporting -1.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TOST stock price touched $23.25 or saw a rise of 8.97%. Year-to-date, Toast Inc shares have moved 27.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) have changed 3.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.9.

Toast Inc (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Toast Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.06%, compared to 21.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.30% and 78.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.10%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.03 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.22 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $764.04 million and $978 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.90% for the current quarter and 24.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 314.15% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -14.83%.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.19% with a share float percentage of 93.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toast Inc having a total of 581 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 31.58 million shares worth more than $712.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 27.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $620.47 million and represent 6.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.67% shares in the company for having 15.08 million shares of worth $340.41 million while later fund manager owns 10.82 million shares of worth $244.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.