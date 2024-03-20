Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Shares Are Up 23.45% So Far This Year

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.56B, closed the recent trade at $43.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.06% during that session. The TECK stock price is -13.27% off its 52-week high price of $49.34 and 22.25% above the 52-week low of $33.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.62 million shares.

Sporting -0.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TECK stock price touched $43.56 or saw a rise of 4.52%. Year-to-date, Teck Resources Ltd shares have moved 3.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) have changed 14.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teck Resources Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.99%, compared to 10.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.40% and 3.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.07 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.87 billion and $2.59 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.60% for the current quarter and 16.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.70% over the past 5 years.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.37 at a share yield of 0.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.81% with a share float percentage of 78.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teck Resources Ltd having a total of 739 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 18.8 million shares worth more than $819.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Royal Bank of Canada held 3.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 18.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $798.47 million and represent 3.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 14.16 million shares of worth $617.4 million while later fund manager owns 6.07 million shares of worth $264.69 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.