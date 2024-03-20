TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) has a beta value of 0.30 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.97M, closed the recent trade at $1.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.74% during that session. The TCBP stock price is -4956.34% off its 52-week high price of $71.80 and 40.14% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.31 million shares.
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information
Sporting -2.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TCBP stock price touched $1.42 or saw a rise of 30.73%. Year-to-date, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR shares have moved -55.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) have changed 22.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.
TCBP Dividends
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.59% with a share float percentage of 5.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 74000.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 10.94% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 2770.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3877.0 and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.