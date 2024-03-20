TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) has a beta value of 0.30 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.97M, closed the recent trade at $1.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.74% during that session. The TCBP stock price is -4956.34% off its 52-week high price of $71.80 and 40.14% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.31 million shares.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Sporting -2.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TCBP stock price touched $1.42 or saw a rise of 30.73%. Year-to-date, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR shares have moved -55.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) have changed 22.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.