Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) has a beta value of -4.96 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.69B, closed the last trade at $36.48 per share which meant it gained $1.68 on the day or 4.83% during that session. The GPCR stock price is -105.65% off its 52-week high price of $75.02 and 41.86% above the 52-week low of $21.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 662.11K shares.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

Sporting 4.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GPCR stock price touched $36.48 or saw a rise of 1.3%. Year-to-date, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR shares have moved -10.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) have changed -20.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.39.