Stellantis N.V (STLA): What Makes The Stock Good?

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 5.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.82B, closed the last trade at $28.82 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 1.19% during that session. The STLA stock price is -0.03% off its 52-week high price of $28.83 and 47.71% above the 52-week low of $15.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.35 million shares.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Sporting 1.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the STLA stock price touched $28.82 or saw a rise of 0.41%. Year-to-date, Stellantis N.V shares have moved 23.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) have changed 12.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.