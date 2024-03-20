SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) Slumps 0.54%, A Gain For Bears

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.59B, closed the last trade at $48.69 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 0.54% during that session. The SWTX stock price is -10.74% off its 52-week high price of $53.92 and 63.03% above the 52-week low of $18.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Sporting 0.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SWTX stock price touched $48.69 or saw a rise of 5.57%. Year-to-date, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 33.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) have changed -7.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.09.