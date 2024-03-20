Small Cap Stock Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Is A Buy – Analysts

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.06B, closed the recent trade at $19.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.38% during that session. The ARCC stock price is -4.93% off its 52-week high price of $20.85 and 14.7% above the 52-week low of $16.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 million shares.

Sporting -0.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ARCC stock price touched $19.87 or saw a rise of 2.36%. Year-to-date, Ares Capital Corporation shares have moved -0.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) have changed -1.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.47.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ares Capital Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.11%, compared to -5.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.50% and 3.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $699.55 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $705.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $618 million and $622.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.20% for the current quarter and 13.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 0.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.90%.

ARCC Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 23 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.92 at a share yield of 9.66%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.32% with a share float percentage of 29.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ares Capital Corporation having a total of 773 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 13.68 million shares worth more than $272.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 2.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 11.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $224.24 million and represent 1.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 1.49% shares in the company for having 9.03 million shares of worth $179.75 million while later fund manager owns 1.72 million shares of worth $34.31 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.