SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE:SPNT) Gained 1.38% In One Month

SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE:SPNT) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.11B, closed the recent trade at $12.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.50% during that session. The SPNT stock price is -1.85% off its 52-week high price of $12.68 and 43.13% above the 52-week low of $7.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 596.03K shares.

SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE:SPNT) trade information

Sporting -1.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SPNT stock price touched $12.45 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, SiriusPoint Ltd shares have moved 7.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE:SPNT) have changed 1.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.82.