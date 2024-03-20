SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE:SPNT) Gained 1.38% In One Month

SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE:SPNT) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.11B, closed the recent trade at $12.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.50% during that session. The SPNT stock price is -1.85% off its 52-week high price of $12.68 and 43.13% above the 52-week low of $7.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 596.03K shares.
SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE:SPNT) trade information
Sporting -1.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SPNT stock price touched $12.45 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, SiriusPoint Ltd shares have moved 7.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE:SPNT) have changed 1.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.82.
SPNT Dividends
SiriusPoint Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE:SPNT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 10.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.21% with a share float percentage of 96.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SiriusPoint Ltd having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.97 million shares worth more than $161.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 7.64% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 10.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.99 million and represent 6.20% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.27% shares in the company for having 7.25 million shares of worth $90.26 million while later fund manager owns 6.15 million shares of worth $76.63 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 3.62% of company’s outstanding stock.