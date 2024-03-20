Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.80B, closed the recent trade at $16.39 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.09% during that session. The ONB stock price is -7.63% off its 52-week high price of $17.64 and 28.86% above the 52-week low of $11.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 million shares.

Sporting 0.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ONB stock price touched $16.39 or saw a rise of 1.21%. Year-to-date, Old National Bancorp shares have moved -2.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) have changed -0.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.93.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Old National Bancorp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.24%, compared to -6.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.40% and -18.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $440 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $451.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $452.17 million and $447.85 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.70% for the current quarter and 0.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.72% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -10.73% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

ONB Dividends

Old National Bancorp is expected to release its next earnings report between April 23 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 3.42%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.60% with a share float percentage of 85.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Old National Bancorp having a total of 416 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 36.18 million shares worth more than $593.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 12.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 31.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $511.68 million and represent 10.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.39% shares in the company for having 15.78 million shares of worth $258.83 million while later fund manager owns 9.18 million shares of worth $150.56 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.14% of company’s outstanding stock.