Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.41B, closed the last trade at $6.32 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.80% during that session. The LFST stock price is -51.74% off its 52-week high price of $9.59 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $4.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.
LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information
Sporting 0.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LFST stock price touched $6.32 or saw a rise of 8.27%. Year-to-date, LifeStance Health Group Inc shares have moved -19.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) have changed -4.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.86.
LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that LifeStance Health Group Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.18%, compared to 14.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.60%.
5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $298.99 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $304.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.90% over the past 5 years.
LFST Dividends
LifeStance Health Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 29 and May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders
Insiders own 13.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.78% with a share float percentage of 99.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LifeStance Health Group Inc having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TPG GP A, LLC with over 175.28 million shares worth more than $1.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, TPG GP A, LLC held 46.04% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Summit Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 45.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $289.04 million and represent 12.01% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 2.21% shares in the company for having 8.4 million shares of worth $53.09 million while later fund manager owns 8.4 million shares of worth $53.09 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.