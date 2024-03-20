Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.41B, closed the last trade at $6.32 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.80% during that session. The LFST stock price is -51.74% off its 52-week high price of $9.59 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $4.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

Sporting 0.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LFST stock price touched $6.32 or saw a rise of 8.27%. Year-to-date, LifeStance Health Group Inc shares have moved -19.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) have changed -4.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.86.