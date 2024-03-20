Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO)

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 4.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.42M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.45% during that session. The ETAO stock price is -1228.57% off its 52-week high price of $1.86 and 7.14% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 95.86K shares.
Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) trade information
Sporting 4.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ETAO stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 10.6%. Year-to-date, Etao International Co Ltd. shares have moved -68.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) have changed -31.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -55.23% over the past 6 months.
ETAO Dividends
Etao International Co Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 55.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.32% with a share float percentage of 0.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Etao International Co Ltd. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $84728.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.13% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with the holding of over 60000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39300.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $41004.0 while later fund manager owns 9665.0 shares of worth $6330.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.