Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO)

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 4.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.42M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.45% during that session. The ETAO stock price is -1228.57% off its 52-week high price of $1.86 and 7.14% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 95.86K shares.

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) trade information

Sporting 4.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ETAO stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 10.6%. Year-to-date, Etao International Co Ltd. shares have moved -68.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) have changed -31.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.