SharkNinja Inc. (SN) Estimation And Forecast

SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN) has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.21B, closed the recent trade at $59.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.20% during that session. The SN stock price is -1.56% off its 52-week high price of $59.95 and 57.24% above the 52-week low of $25.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 931.31K shares.

SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN) trade information

Sporting -0.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SN stock price touched $59.03 or saw a rise of 1.53%. Year-to-date, SharkNinja Inc. shares have moved 15.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN) have changed 12.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.