SharkNinja Inc. (SN) Estimation And Forecast

SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN) has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.21B, closed the recent trade at $59.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.20% during that session. The SN stock price is -1.56% off its 52-week high price of $59.95 and 57.24% above the 52-week low of $25.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 931.31K shares.
SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN) trade information
Sporting -0.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SN stock price touched $59.03 or saw a rise of 1.53%. Year-to-date, SharkNinja Inc. shares have moved 15.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN) have changed 12.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
SharkNinja Inc. (SN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that SharkNinja Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.32%, compared to 5.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.50%.
5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $946.59 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $855.28 million and $950.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.70% for the current quarter and 5.80% for the next.
SN Dividends
SharkNinja Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 56.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.31% with a share float percentage of 90.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SharkNinja Inc. having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.59 million shares worth more than $331.0 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 4.02% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 4.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $291.65 million and represent 3.54% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fd and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.70% shares in the company for having 0.98 million shares of worth $57.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.88 million shares of worth $52.19 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.