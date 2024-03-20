Shares Of Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF) Declined -70.24% In One Month

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) has a beta value of 0.12 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.26M, closed the recent trade at $0.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -11.00% during that session. The RGF stock price is -1308.11% off its 52-week high price of $5.21 and -5.41% below the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 282.78K shares.
Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) trade information
Sporting -11.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RGF stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 37.15%. Year-to-date, Real Good Food Company Inc shares have moved -75.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) have changed -70.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Real Good Food Company Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -90.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -81.82%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.50% and 71.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.20%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $65.09 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $35.65 million and $26.12 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 82.60% for the current quarter and 62.40% for the next.
RGF Dividends
Real Good Food Company Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.32% with a share float percentage of 70.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Real Good Food Company Inc having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.59 million shares worth more than $0.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 13.27% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., with the holding of over 1.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.73 million and represent 9.92% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 0.56 million shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 0.46 million shares of worth $0.17 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.