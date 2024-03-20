Shares Of Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF) Declined -70.24% In One Month

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) has a beta value of 0.12 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.26M, closed the recent trade at $0.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -11.00% during that session. The RGF stock price is -1308.11% off its 52-week high price of $5.21 and -5.41% below the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 282.78K shares.

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) trade information

Sporting -11.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RGF stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 37.15%. Year-to-date, Real Good Food Company Inc shares have moved -75.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) have changed -70.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.