Shares Of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) increased By 18.39% In A Month

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02B, closed the recent trade at $3.32 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.07% during that session. The FSM stock price is -26.51% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 22.29% above the 52-week low of $2.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.98 million shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Sporting 1.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FSM stock price touched $3.32 or saw a rise of 4.05%. Year-to-date, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have moved -14.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) have changed 18.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.