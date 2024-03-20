Shares Of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) Loss -52.03% In A Month

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 2.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.65M, closed the last trade at $3.43 per share which meant it lost -$1.17 on the day or -25.43% during that session. The CMTL stock price is -283.97% off its 52-week high price of $13.17 and -20.41% below the 52-week low of $4.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 364.14K shares.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) trade information
Sporting -25.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CMTL stock price touched $3.43 or saw a rise of 39.51%. Year-to-date, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares have moved -59.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -40.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have changed -52.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.6.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.85%, compared to 3.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and -17.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.80%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $157.13 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $163.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 28.31% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.00%.
CMTL Dividends
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 06 and June 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.51% with a share float percentage of 78.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comtech Telecommunications Corp. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.91 million shares worth more than $6.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.72% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.96 million and represent 5.08% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 0.86 million shares of worth $2.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.71 million shares of worth $2.42 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.