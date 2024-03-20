Shares Of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) Loss -52.03% In A Month

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 2.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.65M, closed the last trade at $3.43 per share which meant it lost -$1.17 on the day or -25.43% during that session. The CMTL stock price is -283.97% off its 52-week high price of $13.17 and -20.41% below the 52-week low of $4.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 364.14K shares.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) trade information

Sporting -25.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CMTL stock price touched $3.43 or saw a rise of 39.51%. Year-to-date, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares have moved -59.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -40.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have changed -52.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.6.