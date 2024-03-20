Shares Of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) Decreased By -7.38% In A Month

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 3.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.26M, closed the last trade at $3.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.62% during that session. The ACB stock price is -215.93% off its 52-week high price of $11.50 and 21.98% above the 52-week low of $2.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 957.29K shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Sporting -1.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ACB stock price touched $3.64 or saw a rise of 7.85%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc shares have moved -23.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) have changed -7.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.66.