Shares In Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) -26.50% Down, YTD

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.86M, closed the last trade at $2.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -4.44% during that session. The SHOT stock price is -190.7% off its 52-week high price of $7.50 and 89.92% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 million shares.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

Sporting -4.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SHOT stock price touched $2.58 or saw a rise of 10.42%. Year-to-date, Safety Shot Inc shares have moved -26.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) have changed -6.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.