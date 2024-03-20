Shares In Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) 377.93% Up, YTD

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) has a beta value of 6.52 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.44M, closed the last trade at $6.93 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.87% during that session. The BMR stock price is -404.18% off its 52-week high price of $34.94 and 86.87% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.50 million shares.

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information

Sporting 0.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BMR stock price touched $6.93 or saw a rise of 27.81%. Year-to-date, Beamr Imaging Ltd shares have moved 377.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) have changed -48.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.