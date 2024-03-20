Shares In Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) 377.93% Up, YTD

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) has a beta value of 6.52 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.44M, closed the last trade at $6.93 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.87% during that session. The BMR stock price is -404.18% off its 52-week high price of $34.94 and 86.87% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.50 million shares.
Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information
Sporting 0.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BMR stock price touched $6.93 or saw a rise of 27.81%. Year-to-date, Beamr Imaging Ltd shares have moved 377.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) have changed -48.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 377.93% over the past 6 months.
BMR Dividends
Beamr Imaging Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 53.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.61% with a share float percentage of 16.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beamr Imaging Ltd having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 30248.0 shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.20% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Sheets Smith Wealth Management, with the holding of over 25000.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.