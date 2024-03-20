Qifu Technology Inc. ADR. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.19B, closed the recent trade at $19.60 per share which meant it gained $1.13 on the day or 6.12% during that session. The QFIN stock price is -4.08% off its 52-week high price of $20.40 and 33.06% above the 52-week low of $13.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.
Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information
Sporting 6.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the QFIN stock price touched $19.60 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR shares have moved 23.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) have changed 28.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.09.
Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Qifu Technology Inc. ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.96%, compared to 19.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.10% and 18.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.40%.
QFIN Dividends
Qifu Technology Inc. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 16 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.66 at a share yield of 3.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.12% with a share float percentage of 70.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qifu Technology Inc. ADR having a total of 289 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are OLP Capital Management Ltd with over 12.92 million shares worth more than $253.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, OLP Capital Management Ltd held 7.94% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 10.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $210.74 million and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 5.02 million shares of worth $98.69 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $30.55 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.