Qifu Technology Inc. ADR. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.19B, closed the recent trade at $19.60 per share which meant it gained $1.13 on the day or 6.12% during that session. The QFIN stock price is -4.08% off its 52-week high price of $20.40 and 33.06% above the 52-week low of $13.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Sporting 6.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the QFIN stock price touched $19.60 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR shares have moved 23.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) have changed 28.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.09.