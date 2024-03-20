Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.21B, closed the recent trade at $51.29 per share which meant it gained $1.51 on the day or 3.03% during that session. The PSTG stock price is -13.98% off its 52-week high price of $58.46 and 56.83% above the 52-week low of $22.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.06 million shares.
Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) trade information
Sporting 3.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PSTG stock price touched $51.29 or saw a rise of 0.49%. Year-to-date, Pure Storage Inc shares have moved 43.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) have changed 25.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.7.
Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Pure Storage Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.15%, compared to 25.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 162.50% and 2.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.50%.
16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $680.99 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $751.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.
PSTG Dividends
Pure Storage Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 29 and June 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 5.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.41% with a share float percentage of 90.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pure Storage Inc having a total of 657 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 46.78 million shares worth more than $2.4 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.80% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 31.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.6 billion and represent 9.90% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 4.58% shares in the company for having 14.48 million shares of worth $741.97 million while later fund manager owns 9.35 million shares of worth $479.23 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.