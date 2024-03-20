Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.21B, closed the recent trade at $51.29 per share which meant it gained $1.51 on the day or 3.03% during that session. The PSTG stock price is -13.98% off its 52-week high price of $58.46 and 56.83% above the 52-week low of $22.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.06 million shares.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Sporting 3.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PSTG stock price touched $51.29 or saw a rise of 0.49%. Year-to-date, Pure Storage Inc shares have moved 43.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) have changed 25.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.7.