Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shares Are Up 10.43% YTD

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 5.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $380.79B, closed the last trade at $161.83 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 0.38% during that session. The PG stock price is -0.56% off its 52-week high price of $162.73 and 12.59% above the 52-week low of $141.45. The 3-month trading volume is 6.79 million shares.

Sporting 0.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PG stock price touched $161.83 or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, Procter & Gamble Co. shares have moved 10.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) have changed 2.74%.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Procter & Gamble Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.32%, compared to 6.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.40%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.44 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.97 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.96% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 9.34% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.05%.

PG Dividends

Procter & Gamble Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.76 at a share yield of 2.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.44%.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.63% with a share float percentage of 67.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Procter & Gamble Co. having a total of 4,423 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 224.95 million shares worth more than $34.13 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 158.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.03 billion and represent 6.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 73.5 million shares of worth $11.15 billion while later fund manager owns 56.12 million shares of worth $8.52 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.