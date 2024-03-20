ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $964.88M, closed the last trade at $14.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -2.45% during that session. The ORIC stock price is -16.27% off its 52-week high price of $16.65 and 69.97% above the 52-week low of $4.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 526.10K shares.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information
Sporting -2.45% in the red in last session, when the ORIC stock price touched $14.32 or saw a rise of 8.15%. Year-to-date, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 55.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) have changed 27.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.08.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.20%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.80% and 16.00% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.33% over the past 5 years.
ORIC Dividends
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 9.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.21% with a share float percentage of 97.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.0 million shares worth more than $100.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 10.39% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Nextech Invest Ag, with the holding of over 4.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.37 million and represent 6.36% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 1.76 million shares of worth $25.23 million while later fund manager owns 1.37 million shares of worth $19.62 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.