ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $964.88M, closed the last trade at $14.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -2.45% during that session. The ORIC stock price is -16.27% off its 52-week high price of $16.65 and 69.97% above the 52-week low of $4.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 526.10K shares.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

Sporting -2.45% in the red in last session, when the ORIC stock price touched $14.32 or saw a rise of 8.15%. Year-to-date, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 55.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) have changed 27.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.08.