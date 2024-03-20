On Holding AG (ONON): Why Is The Stock Strong?

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.13B, closed the recent trade at $34.98 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 2.19% during that session. The ONON stock price is -6.0% off its 52-week high price of $37.08 and 39.62% above the 52-week low of $21.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.85 million shares.
On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information
Sporting 2.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ONON stock price touched $34.98 or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, On Holding AG shares have moved 29.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have changed 10.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.16.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that On Holding AG shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 112.82%, compared to -6.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.50%.
15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $559.23 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $626.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $473.39 million and $500.54 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.10% for the current quarter and 25.30% for the next.
ONON Dividends
On Holding AG is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders
Insiders own 19.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.50% with a share float percentage of 71.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with On Holding AG having a total of 390 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 28.36 million shares worth more than $992.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 10.00% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 17.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $621.7 million and represent 6.26% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 8.24 million shares of worth $288.42 million while later fund manager owns 4.88 million shares of worth $170.69 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.