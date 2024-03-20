On Holding AG (ONON): Why Is The Stock Strong?

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.13B, closed the recent trade at $34.98 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 2.19% during that session. The ONON stock price is -6.0% off its 52-week high price of $37.08 and 39.62% above the 52-week low of $21.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.85 million shares.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Sporting 2.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ONON stock price touched $34.98 or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, On Holding AG shares have moved 29.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have changed 10.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.16.