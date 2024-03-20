NovoCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVCR) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -2.03%

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.45B, closed the last trade at $13.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -2.03% during that session. The NVCR stock price is -517.43% off its 52-week high price of $83.60 and 19.72% above the 52-week low of $10.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

Sporting -2.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NVCR stock price touched $13.54 or saw a rise of 13.98%. Year-to-date, NovoCure Ltd shares have moved -9.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) have changed -16.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.92.