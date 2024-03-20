NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP) Shares Have Declined -47.45% Year To Date

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) has a beta value of -0.74 and has seen 13.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.06M, closed the recent trade at $0.31 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 15.07% during that session. The NLSP stock price is -416.13% off its 52-week high price of $1.60 and 29.03% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 68.88K shares.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) trade information

Sporting 15.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NLSP stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 18.42%. Year-to-date, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd shares have moved -47.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) have changed -29.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 61820.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.