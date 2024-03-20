NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP) Shares Have Declined -47.45% Year To Date

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) has a beta value of -0.74 and has seen 13.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.06M, closed the recent trade at $0.31 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 15.07% during that session. The NLSP stock price is -416.13% off its 52-week high price of $1.60 and 29.03% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 68.88K shares.
NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) trade information
Sporting 15.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NLSP stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 18.42%. Year-to-date, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd shares have moved -47.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) have changed -29.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 61820.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -63.42% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.06% over the past 5 years.
NLSP Dividends
NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s Major holders
Insiders own 34.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.63% with a share float percentage of 25.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 5.75 million shares worth more than $1.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, BVF Inc. held 17.72% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 56549.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17173.0 and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.