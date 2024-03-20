Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $130.20M, closed the last trade at $1.56 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The NGM stock price is -200.64% off its 52-week high price of $4.69 and 61.54% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NGM stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 1.27%. Year-to-date, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 81.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) have changed 1.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.24%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 39.70% and 32.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -95.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $230k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $30k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -196.75% over the past 5 years.

NGM Dividends

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.16% with a share float percentage of 68.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Column Group LLC with over 18.14 million shares worth more than $46.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Column Group LLC held 21.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 6.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.67 million and represent 7.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $3.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.03 million shares of worth $1.95 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.