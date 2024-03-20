Nextcure Inc (NXTC) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -0.69% Fall

Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.90M, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.69% during that session. The NXTC stock price is -46.15% off its 52-week high price of $2.09 and 31.47% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 151.97K shares.
Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) trade information
Sporting -0.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NXTC stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 10.6%. Year-to-date, Nextcure Inc shares have moved 25.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) have changed -2.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.
Nextcure Inc (NXTC) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Nextcure Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.61%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.90% and -1.70% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.65% over the past 5 years.
NXTC Dividends
Nextcure Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 8.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.13% with a share float percentage of 47.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nextcure Inc having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 2.71 million shares worth more than $4.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 9.74% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc., with the holding of over 2.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.81 million and represent 9.60% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.90% shares in the company for having 0.53 million shares of worth $0.95 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $0.61 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.