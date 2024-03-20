Nextcure Inc (NXTC) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -0.69% Fall

Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.90M, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.69% during that session. The NXTC stock price is -46.15% off its 52-week high price of $2.09 and 31.47% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 151.97K shares.

Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) trade information

Sporting -0.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NXTC stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 10.6%. Year-to-date, Nextcure Inc shares have moved 25.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) have changed -2.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.