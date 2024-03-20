Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 15.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.97M, closed the recent trade at $0.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.15% during that session. The MGRX stock price is -2327.78% off its 52-week high price of $4.37 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 866.88K shares.
Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) trade information
Sporting -6.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MGRX stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Mangoceuticals Inc shares have moved -34.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) have changed -19.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.
MGRX Dividends
Mangoceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 57.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.66% with a share float percentage of 1.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mangoceuticals Inc having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 30458.0 shares worth more than $5421.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.13% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is McCollum Christoferson Group LLC, with the holding of over 27700.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4930.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.