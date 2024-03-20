Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 15.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.97M, closed the recent trade at $0.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.15% during that session. The MGRX stock price is -2327.78% off its 52-week high price of $4.37 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 866.88K shares.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) trade information

Sporting -6.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MGRX stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Mangoceuticals Inc shares have moved -34.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) have changed -19.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.