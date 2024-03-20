Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 6.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.82B, closed the last trade at $2.50 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The LYG stock price is -1.2% off its 52-week high price of $2.53 and 24.8% above the 52-week low of $1.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.29 million shares.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LYG stock price touched $2.50 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR shares have moved 4.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) have changed 16.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.05.