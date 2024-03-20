Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) has a beta value of 2.40 and has seen 9.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.83B, closed the last trade at $6.00 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 3.99% during that session. The KOS stock price is -38.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.28 and 12.83% above the 52-week low of $5.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.60 million shares.

Sporting 3.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KOS stock price touched $6.00. Year-to-date, Kosmos Energy Ltd shares have moved -10.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) have changed 0.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.93.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kosmos Energy Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.06%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.50% and 116.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $415.1 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $405.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $440.16 million and $273.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.70% for the current quarter and 48.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -4.95% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.80%.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.65% with a share float percentage of 97.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kosmos Energy Ltd having a total of 340 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 57.22 million shares worth more than $342.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 12.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 41.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $251.07 million and represent 9.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 14.49 million shares of worth $86.38 million while later fund manager owns 12.1 million shares of worth $88.07 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.