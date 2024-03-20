Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $280.71M, closed the last trade at $5.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -5.64% during that session. The KOD stock price is -83.18% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 74.39% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 686.20K shares.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Sporting -5.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KOD stock price touched $5.35 or saw a rise of 15.62%. Year-to-date, Kodiak Sciences Inc shares have moved 75.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) have changed -1.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.