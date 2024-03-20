Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Investors To Make Money Again

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.59B, closed the recent trade at $5.11 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 1.49% during that session. The JOBY stock price is -134.44% off its 52-week high price of $11.98 and 27.2% above the 52-week low of $3.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.01 million shares.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Sporting 1.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JOBY stock price touched $5.11 or saw a rise of 5.02%. Year-to-date, Joby Aviation Inc shares have moved -23.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) have changed -17.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 70.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.67.