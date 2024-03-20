Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) has a beta value of 4.29 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.00B, closed the last trade at $38.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.46% during that session. The JANX stock price is -51.93% off its 52-week high price of $58.69 and 85.37% above the 52-week low of $5.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 670.82K shares.

Sporting -0.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JANX stock price touched $38.63 or saw a rise of 4.26%. Year-to-date, Janux Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 260.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) have changed 309.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.2.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Janux Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 283.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.06%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and 19.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -75.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $580k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $680k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.05 million and $1.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -71.70% for the current quarter and -35.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -92.62% over the past 5 years.

JANX Dividends

Janux Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.34% with a share float percentage of 95.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Janux Therapeutics Inc having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 8.67 million shares worth more than $102.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 18.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.1 million and represent 10.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.58% shares in the company for having 0.73 million shares of worth $8.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $9.86 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.