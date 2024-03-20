Investors In Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) Will Start Making Money Again

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) has a beta value of -0.52 and has seen 2.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $505.66M, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -4.33% during that session. The LYEL stock price is -99.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.97 and 33.67% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Sporting -4.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LYEL stock price touched $1.99 or saw a rise of 17.77%. Year-to-date, Lyell Immunopharma Inc shares have moved 2.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) have changed 6.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.21.