Investor Trust Slackened After Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Shares Dropped By -$0.02

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $507.08M, closed the last trade at $8.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.24% during that session. The REPL stock price is -200.36% off its 52-week high price of $24.81 and 28.69% above the 52-week low of $5.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.
Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information
Sporting -0.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the REPL stock price touched $8.26 or saw a rise of 8.73%. Year-to-date, Replimune Group Inc shares have moved -2.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have changed 6.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.94.
Replimune Group Inc (REPL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Replimune Group Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.70%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.80% and -6.70% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.07% over the past 5 years.
REPL Dividends
Replimune Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 16 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.04% with a share float percentage of 117.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Replimune Group Inc having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.73 million shares worth more than $133.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.72% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 4.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.31 million and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.15% shares in the company for having 2.45 million shares of worth $56.79 million while later fund manager owns 1.54 million shares of worth $35.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.