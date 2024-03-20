Investor Trust Slackened After Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Shares Dropped By -$0.02

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $507.08M, closed the last trade at $8.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.24% during that session. The REPL stock price is -200.36% off its 52-week high price of $24.81 and 28.69% above the 52-week low of $5.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Sporting -0.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the REPL stock price touched $8.26 or saw a rise of 8.73%. Year-to-date, Replimune Group Inc shares have moved -2.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have changed 6.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.94.