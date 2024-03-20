Investor Confidence Shakens After Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR) Share Prices Loss -$0.03

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.76M, closed the recent trade at $0.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -5.32% during that session. The TOUR stock price is -226.98% off its 52-week high price of $2.06 and 4.76% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 349.45K shares.
Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information
Sporting -5.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TOUR stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 21.69%. Year-to-date, Tuniu Corp ADR shares have moved -6.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) have changed -0.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.
Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -47.91% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.00%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.83 million for the current quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.88% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 304.24% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.01%.
TOUR Dividends
Tuniu Corp ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between June 07 and June 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.12% with a share float percentage of 15.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuniu Corp ADR having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 4.84 million shares worth more than $2.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 40.70% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is HSG Holding Ltd., with the holding of over 4.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.75 million and represent 37.97% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.25% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $90773.0 while later fund manager owns 88047.0 shares of worth $53708.0 as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.