Investor Confidence Shakens After Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR) Share Prices Loss -$0.03

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.76M, closed the recent trade at $0.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -5.32% during that session. The TOUR stock price is -226.98% off its 52-week high price of $2.06 and 4.76% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 349.45K shares.

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Sporting -5.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TOUR stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 21.69%. Year-to-date, Tuniu Corp ADR shares have moved -6.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) have changed -0.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.