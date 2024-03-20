Investor Confidence Shakens After Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLG) Share Prices Gain $0.02

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) has a beta value of 3.02 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.25M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 9.58% during that session. The OBLG stock price is -2714.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.94 and 21.43% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 843.87K shares.

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Sporting 9.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OBLG stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 34.88%. Year-to-date, Oblong Inc shares have moved -31.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) have changed -28.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 35660.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.