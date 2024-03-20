Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) Share Prices Gained By $0.82

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.52B, closed the last trade at $31.09 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 2.71% during that session. The IMVT stock price is -46.61% off its 52-week high price of $45.58 and 54.81% above the 52-week low of $14.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Sporting 2.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IMVT stock price touched $31.09 or saw a rise of 4.89%. Year-to-date, Immunovant Inc shares have moved -26.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) have changed -16.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.62.