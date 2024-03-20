Investor Confidence Dwindles After Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Shares Gain By About 0.08

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $816.45M, closed the recent trade at $6.20 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 1.39% during that session. The RWT stock price is -33.87% off its 52-week high price of $8.30 and 11.77% above the 52-week low of $5.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

Sporting 1.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RWT stock price touched $6.20 or saw a rise of 0.48%. Year-to-date, Redwood Trust Inc. shares have moved -16.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have changed -4.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.27.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Redwood Trust Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 104.35%, compared to -5.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.5 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $38.54 million and $26 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -36.40% for the current quarter and 3.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 582.51% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.74%.

RWT Dividends

Redwood Trust Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.71 at a share yield of 11.44%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.83% with a share float percentage of 78.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Redwood Trust Inc. having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.94 million shares worth more than $122.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 15.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 12.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.98 million and represent 9.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 6.15% shares in the company for having 8.09 million shares of worth $49.87 million while later fund manager owns 3.49 million shares of worth $21.51 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.