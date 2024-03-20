IGC Pharma Inc (IGC) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.10M, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 11.56% during that session. The IGC stock price is -31.58% off its 52-week high price of $0.50 and 34.21% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 441.51K shares.

IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) trade information

Sporting 11.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IGC stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 11.63%. Year-to-date, IGC Pharma Inc shares have moved 35.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) have changed 26.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.