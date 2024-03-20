How Will Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX: TPHS) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) has a beta value of -0.09 and has seen 5.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.09M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -12.42% during that session. The TPHS stock price is -343.75% off its 52-week high price of $0.71 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.84 million shares.
Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) trade information
Sporting -12.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TPHS stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 57.33%. Year-to-date, Trinity Place Holdings Inc shares have moved 42.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) have changed -12.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.
Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -61.46% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.09% over the past 5 years.
TPHS Dividends
Trinity Place Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 11.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.90% with a share float percentage of 82.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trinity Place Holdings Inc having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price Jennifer C. with over 9.23 million shares worth more than $4.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Price Jennifer C. held 24.23% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Third Avenue Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.77 million and represent 13.46% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 0.76 million shares of worth $0.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.