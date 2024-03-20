How Will Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX: TPHS) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) has a beta value of -0.09 and has seen 5.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.09M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -12.42% during that session. The TPHS stock price is -343.75% off its 52-week high price of $0.71 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.84 million shares.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) trade information

Sporting -12.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TPHS stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 57.33%. Year-to-date, Trinity Place Holdings Inc shares have moved 42.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) have changed -12.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.