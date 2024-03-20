How Will Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Perform In Months To Come?

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 10.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.28B, closed the last trade at $6.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -3.31% during that session. The JBLU stock price is -40.83% off its 52-week high price of $9.45 and 49.03% above the 52-week low of $3.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.77 million shares.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Sporting -3.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JBLU stock price touched $6.71 or saw a rise of 7.58%. Year-to-date, Jetblue Airways Corp shares have moved 20.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) have changed -3.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.