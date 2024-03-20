How Is The Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 2.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21B, closed the last trade at $6.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -3.95% during that session. The LESL stock price is -77.78% off its 52-week high price of $11.68 and 33.18% above the 52-week low of $4.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.73 million shares.

Sporting -3.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LESL stock price touched $6.57 or saw a rise of 13.32%. Year-to-date, Leslies Inc shares have moved -4.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) have changed -16.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.84.

Leslies Inc (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Leslies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.57%, compared to 6.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.60% and 4.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $202.19 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $621.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.95% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 1.65% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.70%.

LESL Dividends

Leslies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 115.07% with a share float percentage of 120.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leslies Inc having a total of 301 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 29.48 million shares worth more than $193.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 15.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ariel Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 29.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $192.05 million and represent 15.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Ariel Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.55% shares in the company for having 13.92 million shares of worth $91.46 million while later fund manager owns 12.51 million shares of worth $82.22 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 6.78% of company’s outstanding stock.