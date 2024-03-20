How Is Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 8.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $518.19M, closed the last trade at $1.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.98% during that session. The WOOF stock price is -457.51% off its 52-week high price of $10.76 and -2.07% below the 52-week low of $1.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.23 million shares.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Sporting -3.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WOOF stock price touched $1.93 or saw a rise of 31.32%. Year-to-date, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares have moved -38.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) have changed -29.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.65.