How Is Palo Alto Networks Inc.(NASDAQ: PANW) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 5.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.66B, closed the last trade at $280.58 per share which meant it lost -$4.66 on the day or -1.63% during that session. The PANW stock price is -35.73% off its 52-week high price of $380.84 and 37.17% above the 52-week low of $176.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.88 million shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Sporting -1.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PANW stock price touched $280.58 or saw a rise of 4.17%. Year-to-date, Palo Alto Networks Inc shares have moved -4.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) have changed -23.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.