How Is Gilead Sciences, Inc.. (NASDAQ: GILD) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has a beta value of 0.20 and has seen 7.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.45B, closed the last trade at $73.41 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.20% during that session. The GILD stock price is -19.68% off its 52-week high price of $87.86 and 2.78% above the 52-week low of $71.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.24 million shares.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) trade information

Sporting 0.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GILD stock price touched $73.41 or saw a rise of 3.64%. Year-to-date, Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares have moved -9.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have changed 2.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.