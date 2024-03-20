How Is Gilead Sciences, Inc.. (NASDAQ: GILD) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has a beta value of 0.20 and has seen 7.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.45B, closed the last trade at $73.41 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.20% during that session. The GILD stock price is -19.68% off its 52-week high price of $87.86 and 2.78% above the 52-week low of $71.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.24 million shares.
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) trade information
Sporting 0.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GILD stock price touched $73.41 or saw a rise of 3.64%. Year-to-date, Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares have moved -9.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have changed 2.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.21%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.30% and 27.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.40%.
20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.37 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.78 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $6.35 billion and $6.6 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.20% for the current quarter and 2.70% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.55% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 5.56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.12%.
GILD Dividends
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.02 at a share yield of 4.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.